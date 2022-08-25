Army personnel donate blood to save life of captured terrorist Tabarak

Rajouri: In an example of humanity, Indian Army personnel from Rajouri camp donated blood to save life of terrorist Tabarak Hussain who was captured alive in injured condition on Line of Control on August 21.
Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabazkote in PoK, was infiltrating from Line of Control (LoC) in Sehar Makri forward village of Nowshera sub division when army troops detected his infiltration attempt and fired upon him in which he sustained injuries and was than captured in injured condition.
Army had informed that Tabarak was captured alive in injured condition and was administered medical aid in local army camp and then referred to Army General Hospital Rajouri where he is under treatment from last four days and is on Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
In an official statement, Brig Rajeev Nair, Commandant of Army Hospital, said that the patient namely Tabarak Hussain was admitted in hospital on August 21 and he was having multiple gunshot wounds in arm and leg. " He was bleeding profusely at the time of admission in hospital and was in very critical condition," Brig Rajeev said.
"Our teams immediately conducted a major surgery on patient and he was than shifted to ICU from specialised care and treatment," Brig Nair said adding that a dedicated team of doctors and medical experts is taking complete care of the patient.
The patient is stable, he is responding to treatment and is also taking meals with all his parameters are normal but he is still in critical condition owing to nature of injuries, army officer added.
It was also informed that army personnel donated blood to save life of he terrorist with three units of blood have been administered to the patient so far.
"At the time of admission patient was bleedings and there was severe blood loss and there was an immediate need of blood for patient," said Dr Nair.
He added that taking care of patient, three units of blood were administered to the patient.
"Captured terrorist was in immediate need of blood at the time of admission in Army Hospital Rajouri and army personnel of Indian Army stood up to the tradition and values of Indian Army and donated blood which was transfused to the patient and his life got saved," other officials of hospital said. Pertinent to mention here that an infiltration attempt was detected at Sair Makri forward area of LoC on August 21when troops of Jhanger army battalion challenged the infiltration who was trying to cut the wire.
" On being challenged, the infiltrator tried to run away but he was fired at by troops and later captured alive in injured condition," army had informed in its official statement.