Army personnel donate blood to save life of captured terrorist Tabarak

Rajouri: In an example of humanity, Indian Army personnel from Rajouri camp donated blood to save life of terrorist Tabarak Hussain who was captured alive in injured condition on Line of Control on August 21.

Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabazkote in PoK, was infiltrating from Line of Control (LoC) in Sehar Makri forward village of Nowshera sub division when army troops detected his infiltration attempt and fired upon him in which he sustained injuries and was than captured in injured condition.

Army had informed that Tabarak was captured alive in injured condition and was administered medical aid in local army camp and then referred to Army General Hospital Rajouri where he is under treatment from last four days and is on Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In an official statement, Brig Rajeev Nair, Commandant of Army Hospital, said that the patient namely Tabarak Hussain was admitted in hospital on August 21 and he was having multiple gunshot wounds in arm and leg. " He was bleeding profusely at the time of admission in hospital and was in very critical condition," Brig Rajeev said.