Army, Police in Rajouri pay tributes to slain soldiers

Rajouri: Army and Police on Tuesday paid tributes to the five Army personnel who were killed in a gunfight in a forest area close to Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) on the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In a statement issued here, the Army said, “In a solemn ceremony held at Rajouri, rich tributes were paid to the soldiers who were killed during a gunfight in Thanamandi area on Monday.”

The Army said that the wreaths were laid by senior Army officers and civil dignitaries.

“The mortal remains of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four Army men belonging to different parts of the country would be moved to their respective hometowns,” the statement said.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Army salutes the sacrifices of its soldiers who died in service of the country.”