Army reaches out to owners of gutted houseboats at Nigeen

Srinagar: Officiating Commanding Officer, 20 Rashtriya Rifles, Lt Col Divyesh Shukla on Thursday visited owners of the gutted houseboats in Nigeen Lake. The houseboats were gutted in a devastating fire incident three days ago.
Admitting their huge losses, the Army distributed food packets among houseboats members as a relief.
The victims requested central Government and Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for loan and permission for wood required for rebuilding the houseboats.
The people of the locality thanked Army for reaching out to them during crises, a press note said.
Pertinently, seven houseboats were burned in a raging fire in Srinagar's Nigeen Lake early Monday morning.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the massive blaze but despite their efforts, seven houseboats were completely destroyed.
The fire broke out on the India Palace Houseboat, anchored behind the Nigeen Club, and quickly spread to adjacent boats on the lake. More than 30 tourists were in the houseboats when the fire erupted. They were evacuated by the locals and officials. No injuries have been reported so far.
This is the second time this year that Jammu and Kashmir's trademark houseboats have been lost to a Srinagar fire. In January, two houseboats were destroyed after they caught fire on Dal lake.