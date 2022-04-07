Army reaches out to owners of gutted houseboats at Nigeen

Srinagar: Officiating Commanding Officer, 20 Rashtriya Rifles, Lt Col Divyesh Shukla on Thursday visited owners of the gutted houseboats in Nigeen Lake. The houseboats were gutted in a devastating fire incident three days ago.

Admitting their huge losses, the Army distributed food packets among houseboats members as a relief.

The victims requested central Government and Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for loan and permission for wood required for rebuilding the houseboats.