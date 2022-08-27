Army rescues missing Hungarian tourist in Kishtwar

Jammu: Army on Saturday rescued a Hungarian tourist, who had gone missing in the upper reaches of Paddar area in Kishtwar district after a 30-hour long search and rescue operation.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “A team of Indian army unit deployed at Dool, Kishtwar, in coordination with Indian Air Force and district administration carried out a 30-hour long search and rescue operation in upper reaches of Greater Himalayan ranges of Paddar, Kishtwar on August 26, 2022 to rescue a foreign national.”
“The Individual named Akos Vermes (38) from Budapest, Hungary had lost his way in the treacherous and glaciated heights of Umasi La Pass in Sumcham valley of Paddar region in Kishtwar. The traveller was located by a joint effort of Indian Army and Indian Air Force who conducted the search operation and rescued him today,” LT Col Anand said.
He said that the traveller was brought to Kishtwar and was physically examined by a medical team of Indian army at Kishtwar which provided immediate medical assistance to rehabilitate the traveller who had lost his way while on mountaineering expedition and was exposed to inclement weather for a prolonged period of five days.
“The well being of the individual was informed to the Hungarian Embassy by DC Kishtwar through a video call. The efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force were highly appreciated by the district administration, Kishtwar and the Hungarian embassy,” PRO Defence said.