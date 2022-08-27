Army rescues missing Hungarian tourist in Kishtwar

“The Individual named Akos Vermes (38) from Budapest, Hungary had lost his way in the treacherous and glaciated heights of Umasi La Pass in Sumcham valley of Paddar region in Kishtwar. The traveller was located by a joint effort of Indian Army and Indian Air Force who conducted the search operation and rescued him today,” LT Col Anand said.

He said that the traveller was brought to Kishtwar and was physically examined by a medical team of Indian army at Kishtwar which provided immediate medical assistance to rehabilitate the traveller who had lost his way while on mountaineering expedition and was exposed to inclement weather for a prolonged period of five days.

“The well being of the individual was informed to the Hungarian Embassy by DC Kishtwar through a video call. The efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force were highly appreciated by the district administration, Kishtwar and the Hungarian embassy,” PRO Defence said.