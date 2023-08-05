Army rescues mother, newborn during flash floods in Uri

Baramulla: The personnel of the Army demonstrated exemplary bravery by saving the lives of Mumtaza Begum and her newborn child amidst a flash flood caused by a cloud burst in Muqampiran, Uri.

The incident, which occurred on August 4, saw Chinar Warriors responding to a distress call to evacuate the mother and child, who had faced complications after childbirth.

A spokesman said that as the torrential floodwaters ravaged the region, the Army patrol in the area swiftly sprung into action, risking their own safety to ensure the safe rescue of the distressed mother and her infant.

"Without wasting a moment, the soldiers navigated through treacherous conditions, defying heavy floods to reach the stranded duo," the spokesman said.