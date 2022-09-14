Army reviews operational preparedness in Rajouri sector

Rajouri: For the second time in the last three days, General Officer in Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh visited Rajouri sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of Army troops.

Earlier on Monday, GOC White Knight Corps had visited areas of Nowshera and Rajouri sectors where he visited Line of Control areas and also reviewed the security scenario.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, for the second straight turn in the last three days, GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh visited the Rajouri sector and took stock of the overall security scenario.