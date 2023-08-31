Army starts radio station to reach out to youth

Srinagar: In a bid to reach out to the youths of the Shopian district of South Kashmir, the Indian army started “Paigam-e-Shopian” community Radio station 89.6FM to engage local youths and give them exposure in different fields.

The main aim of starting the Paigam-e-Shopian” Community Radio station is to get connected to the local youth directly and the Radio has the ability to reach out to the people living in the remotest parts and make them aware of various schemes and programmes of the government.

Meanwhile, it provides services in the district of Shopian and other parts of South Kashmir.