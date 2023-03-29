Army to promote Kaman Post Uri as Tourist spot

Srinagar: The army has taken an initiative to promote Kaman Post in Uri area of Baramulla district as a tourist destination for north Kashmir.

Kaman Post is one of the major attractions, along the LoC for visitors.

Over the years, the Army has been taking students on trip to this spot in a bid to educate them about the importance of the Kaman Post, which is popular for a view across the Line of Control.

As part of its promotion the Army has renovated the Cafeteria at the spot which is likely to welcome the visitors with its new version.