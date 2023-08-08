Arrangements, facilities for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Pahalgam: The arrangements and facilities for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra were reviewed today.

According to an official press release, to have the first hand appraisal of all the arrangements and facilities put in place for smooth conduct of ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Nunwan and Chandanwari Base Camps.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar reviewed the various facilities put in place for the pilgrims, including accommodation, medical facilities, transportation, and security arrangements. He engaged in detailed discussions with the officials in charge of the base camps to gain insights about the services provided to devotees.

The Advisor, while interacting with officers at Base camps, emphasised on the collaborative efforts between various government agencies and local authorities to create a seamless experience for the pilgrims. “The success of the yatra is a result of the combined efforts of all stakeholders involved. I commend the dedication of our officials and the local communities in making this yatra a safe and cherished experience for everyone,” he said.

Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that Shri Amarnathji Yatra holds great spiritual significance for millions of devotees and it is our responsibility to ensure that their journey is comfortable and secure.