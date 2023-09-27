Arrangements finalised for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Arrangements have been finalised for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) as thousands of devotees are expected to throng Masjids and shrines across Kashmir on Thursday evening for nightlong prayers.

The main prayers would be held at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is celebrated on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, the third month of the Islamic Hijri lunar calendar, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Special religious processions and sermons would be organised across J&K to celebrate the day.

Besides, special congregations would be held at various shrines and Masjids across Kashmir.

The main congregation would be held at Dargah Hazratbal where thousands of devotees are expected to assemble to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Nightlong prayers, Naat, Darood Khawani, and other religious functions will be held across Kashmir including the biggest event at the Dargah Hazratbal shrine.

Meanwhile, in south Kashmir, thousands of people would offer prayers at Masjids and shrines mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan while in north Kashmir Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession are expected to be taken out at various places.