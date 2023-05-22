Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Jammu: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADM) Sandeep Seointra Monday visited Geeta Bhawan, Mahajan Sabha and Ram Mandir to review the steps taken for the establishment of registration counters and other basic amenities for Amarnath Yatra 2023.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he also interacted with nodal officers along with other stakeholders during the visit.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding the establishment of registration counters, requirements and other facilities to be created for the convenience of the yatra pilgrims.