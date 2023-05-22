Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Jammu: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADM) Sandeep Seointra Monday visited Geeta Bhawan, Mahajan Sabha and Ram Mandir to review the steps taken for the establishment of registration counters and other basic amenities for Amarnath Yatra 2023.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he also interacted with nodal officers along with other stakeholders during the visit.
Threadbare discussion was held regarding the establishment of registration counters, requirements and other facilities to be created for the convenience of the yatra pilgrims.
The ADC asked the nodal officers to establish all the counters well in advance to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the pilgrims.
He directed the officers present in the meeting to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made available before the commencement of yatra.
He also directed the concerned officers to make sure that the pilgrims do not face any hardship on account of basic amenities like drinking water, seating arrangements.