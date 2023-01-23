Arrangements for Republic Day celebrations reviewed at SK Stadium
Srinagar: In connection with celebration of upcoming Republic Day-2023, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday morning visited SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar to take on site review of the arrangements being put in place by the different departments.
At the outset, the DC along with Officers went around the Stadium pavilion and VIP gallery to have first hand appraisal of the arrangements being made for the events to be held on January 24 (full dress rehearsal) and on January 26 (Republic day).
The DC took onsite review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of the Republic Day event.
On the occasion, the DC directed officers of all concerned departments to ensure all preparations regarding various facilities including seating arrangements, cultural programmes, march past parade, transport and parking facilities, power supply, deployment of medical and first aid and fire and emergency teams, installation of PAS. Besides Media management, security related matters and entry of VVIPs, VIPs and other participants were also finalised.
The DC stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements in and around the stadium to ensure peaceful and hassle-free celebrations of the function. He also enjoined upon the officers to maintain close coordination with each other for holding the function smoothly.
Regarding parking for vehicles, the DC asked the Officers of the Traffic Department to make proper parking arrangements at identified parking slots.
While SMC authorities were asked to ensure that all washrooms are functioning properly, besides ensuring proper sanitation and cleanliness in and around the venue. The DC also stressed on making elaborate arrangements to tackle Snow accumulation and water logging, if any caused due to Snow/showers on the occasion of Full dress rehearsal proceedings and the main event on January 26.
He emphasized on timely issuance of the Movement/Entry passes for the officials engaged in making arrangements. The DC asked R&B Department to install hoardings at designated spots in the stadium besides erection of canopy for setting up stalls by various departments at the Venue. He also finalized the boarding/lodging of participating students and artists.