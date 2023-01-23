Arrangements for Republic Day celebrations reviewed at SK Stadium

Srinagar: In connection with celebration of upcoming Republic Day-2023, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday morning visited SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar to take on site review of the arrangements being put in place by the different departments.

At the outset, the DC along with Officers went around the Stadium pavilion and VIP gallery to have first hand appraisal of the arrangements being made for the events to be held on January 24 (full dress rehearsal) and on January 26 (Republic day).

The DC took onsite review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of the Republic Day event.