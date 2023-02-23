Arrangements for SANJY 2023 reviewed

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday convened a meeting of Officers to make arrangements for annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra,(SANJY) 2023 to facilitate yatries who are visiting Holy Cave this year.
The meeting was attended by DCs & SSPs of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag and Bandipora besides Directors of Tourism, Health, FCS&CA and Officers of different departments including R&B, PHE, PDD, Sonmarg Development Authority, Pahalgam Development Authority, Information, RDD and ULB.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed Deputy Labour Commissioner to initiate the process of registration of service providers including Ponywalas, Pithuwalas, labours and other service providers. He also instructed concerned officers of the Animal Husbandry Department to initiate the simultaneous process of registration of animals including ponies and horses.
Div Com also instructed registration of service providers and yatries with RIFD cards to keep track of all the participants and pilgrims for instant communications and directions.
Regarding disposal of dead animals, he directed for creation of dedicated teams who shall dispose of dead animals. He also issued separate directions for making arrangements for accommodation, health facility, firewood, ration, kerosene to concerned officers.
Div Com further instructed for identification of safe areas for positioning of tents at base camps and near Holy Cave. He directed for capacity augmentation of camps to accommodate additional yatries during the period when yatra is halted due to bad weather.