Arrangements for SANJY 2023 reviewed

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday convened a meeting of Officers to make arrangements for annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra,(SANJY) 2023 to facilitate yatries who are visiting Holy Cave this year.

The meeting was attended by DCs & SSPs of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag and Bandipora besides Directors of Tourism, Health, FCS&CA and Officers of different departments including R&B, PHE, PDD, Sonmarg Development Authority, Pahalgam Development Authority, Information, RDD and ULB.