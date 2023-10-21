Arrangements for Urs of Mir Syed Ali Simnani (RA) reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather today chaired a meeting of officers and Auqaf members to take stock of the arrangements made for smooth conduct of annual Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Simnani (RA) at Kulgam.

During the meeting, ADDC directed Jal Shakti and KPDCL to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply to the Ziyarat Shareef area and town during Urs days.

EO of Municipality Kulgam was directed to maintain proper sanitation and cleanliness and ensure regular lifting of garbage from the Shrine area.

Regarding medical facilities during Urs days, the department of health was directed to establish medical camps equipped with fully trained medical staff and emergency aid besides deputing an ambulance.

Concerned were directed to repair dysfunctional street lights and to install new lights wherever required.

Directions were also passed on concerned officers for providing hassle free transport services to the devotees and to chalk out a plan to curb traffic jams in the vicinity of Ziyarat shareef.

The meeting was attended by Ex. Engineers, AD-FCS&CA, Tehsildar, ARTO, EO and other district and sectoral officers besides representatives from Auqaf committee.