Arrangements made for ongoing Skiing camp reviewed

Srinagar: Director Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), Subash C Chhibber today visit to famous tourist destination Yousmarg and took stock of the arrangements made for the successful conduct of the ongoing Skiing training programme being run by YS&S.

Joint Director YS&S Kashmir, Bashir Ahmed and DYSSO Budgam Gurmukh Singh were accompanied to him during his visit.

While expressing happiness over the conduct of the basic training in Ski at the newly explored Ski destination of Yousmarg by YS&S, Director said, that Yousmarg is one of the best visiting places in the valley during summers and to make it an all season destination for tourists, this initiative was taken by the Department under the supervision and guidance of Secretary YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez.