Arrangements made for ongoing Skiing camp reviewed

Srinagar: Director Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), Subash C Chhibber today visit to famous tourist destination Yousmarg and took stock of the arrangements made for the successful conduct of the ongoing Skiing training programme being run by YS&S.
Joint Director YS&S Kashmir, Bashir Ahmed and DYSSO Budgam Gurmukh Singh were accompanied to him during his visit.
While expressing happiness over the conduct of the basic training in Ski at the newly explored Ski destination of Yousmarg by YS&S, Director said, that Yousmarg is one of the best visiting places in the valley during summers and to make it an all season destination for tourists, this initiative was taken by the Department under the supervision and guidance of Secretary YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez.
He said the snow-covered slopes here are perfect for skiing and, since the launch of this new skiing venue, a number of skiing enthusiasts are visiting the place.
“Skiing will keep the tourist place a buzz during winters and will create avenues of job for the youth of surrounding areas,” Director YS&S added. He announced that the Department would be purchasing separate equipments like skis and gear etc for Yousmarg during the next financial year and efforts are on to develop the destination in the best possible way as it has enough potential to be developed as an attractive winter sport destination.
While speaking to the young student skiers, Director hoped that the young boys would gain maximum from this opportunity and would enhance their skiing skills to the level that they would be eligible for taking part in different national and international events in the game.
He appreciated the role and dedication of ski instructors of the department for their dedicated efforts in imparting training to the young trainees in the most proficient manner.
“Any ski resort requires adequate infrastructure and space and Yousmarg has plenty of both. The climate here is also perfect for carrying out winter activities and games. These activities will definitely help in boosting and promoting tourism in the region,” said JD YSS.
Pertinently a group of 60 students selected from different districts of the Kashmir division are being trained about the basis in the game by a team well trained instructors in the 15 days long training course.