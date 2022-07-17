Arrest of LeT terrorist Talib Hussain | High level probe going on in Rajouri

Rajouri: A high level probe by police and other security forces and agencies is going on in Rajouri after the recent arrest of Lashkar -e -Toiba terrorist Talib Hussain who hails from Rajouri Budhal. He is being questioned by the agencies.

Talib Hussain Shah is a resident of Draj village in Budhal area of Rajouri and was earlier declared as an absconder in different terrorism related cases.

In last week of June, police in an official statement announced arrest of two LeT terrorists in Rajouri who were involved in different cases of terrorism with Talib Husain Shah was declared as an absconder and on July 3, villagers in Tuksan Dhok area of Reasi nabbed Talib and one more terrorist and handed them to police with arms and ammunition including two AK rifles and grenades.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that after arrest of Talib Hussain in Reasi, his custody was handed over to Rajouri police recently and Talib was brought in Rajouri a couple of days ago.