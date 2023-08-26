Art exhibition for children of Srinagar organised

Srinagar: Project Inara is unique Art and Design Skill Hub. Under this project, White Globe, in collaboration with Sambhavna CRACR&PD and with the kind support of Army, organised art exhibition for children of Srinagar. Nearly 530 students from 12 schools participated in the event.

Col Luve (Unit 125) was the chief guest. He inspired the children with his motivational words and felicitated each child with a certificate. Chairperson White Globe Adv. Syed Saba and Adv. Syed Junaid Sadaat congratulated ISRO and Govt. of India for a successful launch of Chandriyaan-3. “This is a big step forward in space exploration and, of course, a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the field of science and technology. So white Globe by organising Art competition with a theme chandriyaan, is a way of honouring the people behind is successful launch. We wish ISRO to achieve great heights.”