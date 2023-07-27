ARTICLE 370 | KPs’ body moves Supreme Court supporting abrogation

New Delhi: A Kashmiri Pandits’ (KPs) body has moved to Supreme Court supporting abrogation of Article 370.

According to barandbench.com, an organisation representing Kashmiri Hindus, the Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, on Thursday filed an intervention application (IA) before the Supreme Court supporting the Central government's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

The organisation urged the Supreme Court to dismiss all petitions pending before the top court challenging the Central government’s decision to delete Article 370, which had earlier granted special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Article 370 and 35A were the biggest reason for the lack of psychological integration of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India and became a breeding ground for separatist ideas leading to the ethnic cleansing of innocent Kashmiri Pandits," the application stated.