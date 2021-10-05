ARTO Baramulla earns praise for starting on-road driving test in Sopore

Baramulla: The on-road driving test started by the Assistant Road Transport Officer (ARTO), Baramulla, Mubashir Jan is transforming the mechanism of issuing driving licenses to the aspirants.

In the past, the off-road driving test was the general mechanism for issuing driving licenses and the driving license applicants were asked to pass a few poles erected in a zigzag manner in an open field.

Most of the candidates despite their good driving skill saw such a mechanism an “obsolete” approach that deprived a candidate of the license merely for knocking down a pole.

However, the new approach of on-road driving tests is seen as a massive reform in issuing driving licenses to the aspirants.