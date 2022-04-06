ARTO Baramulla generates Rs 36 crore revenue

Baramulla: The Regional Transport Office in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district has generated over Rs 36 crores in revenue from a single district. The revenue generated by the incumbent Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Mubashir Jan Bhat is far greater than what previous officers generated in the district since 2017.

“This is a huge sum any officer from the department has generated so far,” an official told news agency Kashmir News Trust.