Aryans College of Law organises Law Fest

Srinagar: With an aim to provide a platform to the students to communicate, deliberate and intermingle to nurture and showcase their flair and skills, Law Fest - 2021 was organised by Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.

According to a press note the fest was held under the theme “Urjaa- Unlock Your Creative Potential”. Series of competitions including speech competition, essay writing competition and moot court competition were organised. During felicitation ceremony the winners and participants were honoured with medals and appreciation certificates by Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group.