Aryans Group of Colleges opens admission office in Parraypora

Srinagar: A new admission office has been opened by Chandigarh based educational group, Aryans Group of Colleges in Srinagar on Monday.
The office was inaugurated by Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group in Habib Colony, near Ignited Mind, Parraypora, Srinagar. With this not only around 2000 Aryans JK students will be benefit but also more than 500 students from entire JK who every year seek admission in various courses including Engineering, Law, Pharma, Nursing, MBA, BBA, BCA, Agriculture, Education, Paramedical, Polytechnic Diploma would be able to get more facilities. They can get free career counseling from this office by Aryans experienced team.
The office will be maintained by Kashmir Career Avenues and Educational Services being run by Aryans Faculty members including Er. Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh, Er. Jehangir Rashid & Er. Shahid Lone. Mudasir and Jehangir are also Aryans ex students as well as college and University Toppers respectively.
Aryans is the only campus where majority of students from Kashmir are studying. Aryans Kashmiri students are academically strong as well they are doing good in innovations, placements etc. In past, Aryans Kashmiri students have done various innovations including “Shikara App”, “Solar Boat”, “Ramadhan App, “Android App, “eMunshi App” “Safety Helmet”, “Save Kashmir” & “Life Saving Glove” etc and copyright for few have also been filed.