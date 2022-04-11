Aryans Group of Colleges opens admission office in Parraypora

Srinagar: A new admission office has been opened by Chandigarh based educational group, Aryans Group of Colleges in Srinagar on Monday.

The office was inaugurated by Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group in Habib Colony, near Ignited Mind, Parraypora, Srinagar. With this not only around 2000 Aryans JK students will be benefit but also more than 500 students from entire JK who every year seek admission in various courses including Engineering, Law, Pharma, Nursing, MBA, BBA, BCA, Agriculture, Education, Paramedical, Polytechnic Diploma would be able to get more facilities. They can get free career counseling from this office by Aryans experienced team.