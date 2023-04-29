Aryans Group organises Job Fest in Srinagar

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh organised a recruitment fest in association with the district Employment and Counselling Centre, Pulwama in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Srinagar.

As per the statement, hundreds of unemployed youth from different corners of Jammu and Kashmir registered for this Job Fair. Hafsa Qayoom, Assistant Director, DECC, Pulwama was the Chief Guest and Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group was Guest of Honour in the inaugural ceremony.

"Hafsa Qayoom appreciated the efforts of the entire team of Aryans Group and she impressed upon the youth to avail themselves of the opportunity of a Job Fair and reap the benefit of the different self-employment schemes run by the different departments of Government as well as Private organisations," read the statement.

"She said that this platform under one roof was to provide job opportunities for job seekers and job providers."

Dr Anshu Kataria expressed thanks to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for organising this Job Fest.