Aryans Innovative Idea Awards| Olympian Wrestler Dutt, AICTE Vice Chairman address Kashmiri Youth

Srinagar: Padma Shri Olympian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Dr MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi (AICTE) Vice Chairman addressed Kashmiri Youth in Aryans Innovative Idea Awards today.
According to a press note, in Innovative Idea Awards during the event- Empowering Youth: Empowering JK- organized by Aryans Group of Colleges, Near Chandigarh, Aryans J&K students made presentations of their various innovative idea.
The presentations included on “Seabin” to clean Dal Lake, “Solar balloon” for renewable energy, “Snow Melting Road” for unfavorable conditions, “Solar Dryer” to preserve fruits and vegetables, “Pavegen” to generate energy through footsteps, “Traffic Management Application” to enable vehicles to drive safely etc. On the occasion, Aryans students over 5000 Kashmiri Youth and Youth from other states participated in the event virtually as well as physically.
Dr. MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi (AICTE) was the Chief Guest in inaugural ceremony.
While Padam Shree Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian Wrestler graced the closing ceremony. Anand Shrama, Member, Haryana Public service Commission (HPSC), Mr. Dr. G. N. Itoo (KAS), Director Tourism, J&K, GN Var, President Private School Association, J&K were Guest of honour. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the event.