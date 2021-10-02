As part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, cleanliness drive held in Dawar, Gurez

Srinagar: As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative of the Prime Minister, a cleanliness drive was organised on Saturday near the Dawar market area in Gurez. The initiative was undertaken by the local youth, administration and the Army to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and to promote the “Clean Gurez, Green Gurez” initiative by the Army.

The event was flagged off from Dawar market and the rally culminated at the Sumo stand Dawar after completing a full 2.5 kilometer circle of the Dawar town. The main aim behind the drive was to give a strong message that despite being a remote valley facing multiple challenges, hardships, lack of proper waste management system and infrastructure,said a statement.

“The awam of Gurez is united in conserving and developing this beautiful heaven into a tourism destination. Even though such drives are being organised by the Army, Awam and the Administration the effect of these drives are not sustainable due to the lack of proper waste disposal measures. The locals have been demanding for a proper waste disposal system and a Tourism Development Authority in order to bring in some checks and balances to conserve the eco system of Gurez” the statement said. The Awam is in high hopes that their voices would be heard and necessary actions would be taken towards developing Gurez towards a plastic free and greener tomorrow, the statement added.