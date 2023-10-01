As rice fields turn gold, it’s paddy harvest season across Kashmir

Srinagar: As the dawn and dusk grow chillier with each passing day, the rice straw in the paddy fields across Kashmir has turned gold, and harvesting of the crop is in full swing these days.

Officials said that paddy production has increased over 10 percent compared to last year and there is good news for the farmers as the Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for a week.

Rice is the staple food in Kashmir and the crop has the distinction of being the most extensively cultivated across Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The area under the rice is distributed by both regions of which about 60 percent is from Kashmir and 40 percent is from the Jammu division.

In Kashmir, paddy harvesting normally starts in September and lasts till the end of October.

It is a fascinating period that promptly changes attitude due to the impending season of paddy crops.

Before harvesting starts, the farmers visit local blacksmiths to get hand tools repaired which are being used for cutting.

“Harvesting is a time-consuming process which needs collective effort rather than a single man’s capacity,” said Muhammad Shaban Mir, 52, of Budgam. “Working together is very important in paddy fields as this work seems a little cumbersome.”