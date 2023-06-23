Asiya-Neelofer case | CBI investigation sheds light on conspiracy

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its investigation into the deaths of Asiya Jan and Neelofar Jan has shed light on a shocking conspiracy that unfolded 14 years ago.
The latest development in the case involves the termination of two doctors who were found to have colluded in fabricating post-mortem reports.
The government, upon uncovering the motives behind their actions, has revealed a potential cover-up of crucial information.
The tragic incident occurred on the night of May 29, 2009, when the bodies of Asiya Jan and Neelofar Jan were discovered in Shopian. Speculations and rumours quickly spread throughout the valley, leading into widespread unrest.
The local police launched an immediate investigation, and an inquest was initiated under the supervision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Mushtaq Ahmed Shah.
During the course of the inquest proceedings, two separate teams of doctors conducted post-mortem examinations on the bodies of the deceased. The initial report suggested the cause of Asiya Jan's death was hemorrhage followed by cardiovascular arrest, while Neelofar Jan's death was attributed to neurogenic shock.
However, a second post-mortem report indicated sexual assault on Asiya Jan and attributed her death to hemorrhagic shock. The report also confirmed neurogenic shock as the cause of Neelofar Jan's death and indicated sexual intercourse.
Based on the medical experts' opinions, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including murder and sexual assault. However, the subsequent investigations by various authorities, including a one-man commission of inquiry and a high-level SIT, failed to provide conclusive evidence regarding the cause of death or the involvement of security forces.
In August 2009, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the investigation into the case of two women allegedly raped and murdered.
Startling findings emerged as the CBI discovered that the heinous crimes never occurred. The agency, after meticulous scrutiny, filed a charge sheet in December 2009, implicating 13 individuals, including two doctors.
These accused individuals were charged with deliberately misleading the investigations and fabricating evidence related to the alleged rape and murder.
Later in 2014, the J&K High Court, rejected the plea for a reinvestigation of the case. The decision was based on Justice Jan's observations, which stated that a fresh probe could not be initiated solely on the report of a one-man judicial commission. Despite the plea for justice, the court maintained that additional evidence was required to warrant a new investigation.
During the initial stages of the case, four police officers, including a district Superintendent of Police (SP), were apprehended and incarcerated. However, the subsequent CBI investigation astonishingly revealed that these officers had been falsely implicated, casting doubt on the integrity of the earlier probe.
The CBI re-registered the FIR and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. After a thorough investigation, including the exhumation of the bodies and re-conducting the post-mortem, the CBI reached a startling conclusion.
The SIT of the CBI discovered a criminal conspiracy involving doctors, lawyers, and private individuals who conspired to implicate and defame the police and security forces. The accused individuals manipulated evidence, including post-mortem reports and slides, to create a false narrative of rape and murder.
The investigation concluded that the cause of death for both Asiya Jan and Neelofar Jan was asphyxia by drowning, with no evidence of rape or murder.
Furthermore, the investigation revealed the involvement of certain advocates, including Abdul Majid Mir, Mushtaq Ahmad Gatoo, Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, Altaf Mohand, and Mubarak, along with Ali Mohammad Sheikh and Zahoor Ahmad Ahanger. These individuals allegedly coerced, assaulted, and threatened witnesses to provide false statements implicating the police and security forces.
The CBI also found indications of a potential cover-up of critical information by higher authorities.
The charge sheet filed by the CBI stated that the group of doctors intentionally presented misleading information to discredit the possibility of death by drowning and falsely claimed to have conducted a lung floatation test on the lungs of the deceased individuals.
The CBI in its charge sheet stated that the investigation also uncovered the involvement of Dr. G.M. Paul, the former CMO of Pulwama, in the conspiracy to fabricate and submit manipulated slides to the FSL in Srinagar.
"Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo not only provided false statements but also tampered with the source of vaginal smears used to create the slides," it reads.
In light of these findings, the Jammu and Kashmir government on June 22 of 2023 terminated two doctors, Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, for their alleged collaboration in fabricating post-mortem reports. The government official emphasized that their actions aimed to sow discord against the Indian state and falsely.
In 2009, in the aftermath of the Shopian incident, the Kashmir valley embroiled in a series of protests that persisted from June to December 2009. Various groups have organised 42 strike calls during this period, intensifying the public outrage.
Throughout this tumultuous phase, a staggering total of 600 minor and major law and order incidents were reported across all districts of the valley, leaving a lasting impact on the region that extended well into the following year.
Law enforcement agencies were seen grappling with the escalating situation, as evidenced by the registration of 251 First Information Reports (FIRs) at different police stations. These reports document instances of rioting, stone pelting, and arson, illustrating the severity of the unrest.
Tragically, the protests resulted in the loss of lives and injuries among both civilians and security personnel. Seven civilians have lost their lives, while 103 others have sustained injuries during clashes with authorities. The toll on the security forces has been significant as well, with 29 police personnel and six paramilitary personnel suffering injuries in the line of duty.
The socio-economic impact of these protests was profound, with an estimated loss of business worth a staggering Rs 6,000 crore over the course of seven months.