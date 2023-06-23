Asiya-Neelofer case | CBI investigation sheds light on conspiracy

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its investigation into the deaths of Asiya Jan and Neelofar Jan has shed light on a shocking conspiracy that unfolded 14 years ago.

The latest development in the case involves the termination of two doctors who were found to have colluded in fabricating post-mortem reports.

The government, upon uncovering the motives behind their actions, has revealed a potential cover-up of crucial information.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of May 29, 2009, when the bodies of Asiya Jan and Neelofar Jan were discovered in Shopian. Speculations and rumours quickly spread throughout the valley, leading into widespread unrest.

The local police launched an immediate investigation, and an inquest was initiated under the supervision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Mushtaq Ahmed Shah.

During the course of the inquest proceedings, two separate teams of doctors conducted post-mortem examinations on the bodies of the deceased. The initial report suggested the cause of Asiya Jan's death was hemorrhage followed by cardiovascular arrest, while Neelofar Jan's death was attributed to neurogenic shock.

However, a second post-mortem report indicated sexual assault on Asiya Jan and attributed her death to hemorrhagic shock. The report also confirmed neurogenic shock as the cause of Neelofar Jan's death and indicated sexual intercourse.

Based on the medical experts' opinions, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including murder and sexual assault. However, the subsequent investigations by various authorities, including a one-man commission of inquiry and a high-level SIT, failed to provide conclusive evidence regarding the cause of death or the involvement of security forces.