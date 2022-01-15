Aspirants for medical officer posts demand immediate maintenance of JKPSC website

Srinagar: Aspirants for medical officers posts have demanded immediate maintenance and updating of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) website as they are unable to register themselves for applying for the posts and complete the required process due to some errors in the website.
In an appeal to the government particularly the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and PSC they have demanded immediate steps in this direction as the last date for registration is fast approaching.
They added that they have been trying to get registered for last several days but because of the errors they are unable to do so. JKPSC on December 18, 2020 had published an advertisement notice for filling up of posts of medical officers in health and medical education department in J&K. The registration started on December 20, 2021 and is ending on January 19, 2022.
The aspirants said MBBs doctors are not able to process their first time registration at the site as the site is asking every MBBS doctor to necessarily give details about their passing of Junior Research Fellowship ( JRF) , which is not a part of their course.
The aspirants said some doctors who managed to get across JRF error either by luck or random pressing of options are now stuck when they click on the Apply for Medical Officer posts.
On clicking the option of the medical officer post, the message of session timed out pops out and the person is logged out from his/ her account.
The aspirants said they contacted PSC office and were directed to do some trouble themselves, which they did but of no avail.
They hoped that the authorities in PSC take a serious view and get the errors rectified.