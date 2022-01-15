Aspirants for medical officer posts demand immediate maintenance of JKPSC website

In an appeal to the government particularly the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and PSC they have demanded immediate steps in this direction as the last date for registration is fast approaching.

They added that they have been trying to get registered for last several days but because of the errors they are unable to do so. JKPSC on December 18, 2020 had published an advertisement notice for filling up of posts of medical officers in health and medical education department in J&K. The registration started on December 20, 2021 and is ending on January 19, 2022.