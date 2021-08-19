Assistant Superintendent Jail selection| Candidate appearing in common viva for 2 notifications can’t be shown absent in one: HC

The SSB vide advertisement notice number 2 of 2003 dated 10.12.2003 had invited applications for one post of Assistant Superintendent Jail under open merit category and prior to that Board had issued advertisement notice number 1 of 2001 dated 11.01.2001 inviting applications for the post.

Mir being eligible for the post, applied pursuant to the notification dated 10.12.2003 whereas Musharib also being eligible for the post responded to both the notifications.

During the selection process Musharib was called for interview in respect of both the notifications whereas Mir who had responded to notification number 2 of 2003 only was called for interview in respect of said notification only.

After conducting interview of eligible candidates, the SSB recommended selection of three candidates for the post, two under open merit and one under RBA category.

While Mir was recommended for appointment in respect of advertisement notice number 2 of 2003, Musharib did not find entry in the select list of either of the two notifications.

Aggrieved of Mir’s selection, Musharib petitioned court through advocate M Ashraf Wani with the contention that a single and common interview was conducted for the posts of Assistant Superintendent Jail notified vide the two notifications and he should have been awarded marks in the viva voce in respect of selection pertaining to both the notifications.

“ But instead of doing so, the Board has shown him ‘absent’ in the interview( viva voce test) in reference to advertisement notice no.02 of 2003” he said.

He contended that he was awarded 13 points in viva voce with reference to advertisement notice number 1 of 2001 and if the same number of points would have been awarded and added to the points secured by him with reference to advertisement notice number 2 of 2003, he would have secured 49.32 points which is higher than 40.40 points secured by the selected candidate, Mir.