Atal innovation ranking | SKUAST-K ranked ‘Band Excellent’ institution

It added that Government of India’s Ministry of Education has placed SKUAST-K in “Band Excellent” category – the second-best performance after the “Outstanding Category” – in Atal Innovation Ranking in the group of Government and Government-aided universities or deemed to be universities of the country.

This is at the back of SKUAST-K achieving the sixth rank among state agricultural universities in India. ARIIA is implemented through AICTE and MoE’s Innovation Cell to rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to promotion and support of ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties. In this edition of ARIIA, MoE has divided the ranking into four categories: Outstanding, Band-Excellent, Band-Performer, Band-Promising, and Band- Beginner).