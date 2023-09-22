ATTACK ON STUDENT | Assailant arrested in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar: A person accused of involvement in the attack on a student was arrested in Ganderbal on Friday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on Thursday, a scuffle broke out between two persons at Qamariya Park Ganderbal in which a student Muhammad Irfan of Saloora, Ganderbal, was injured when he was attacked by another person with a sharp object and thread cutter.

It said that the injured was shifted to the District Hospital Ganderbal for immediate medical attention.

The statement said that Police reached the spot and during the preliminary investigation, it came to the surface that Abrar Ahmad Parray of Rangil Nagbal had attacked the victim and fled away from the spot.

It said that a case FIR No 271/2023 was registered at PS Ganderbal and the accused was arrested at Nagbal Chowk near Petrol Pump.

During the investigation, it came fore that the two had a heated argument that turned into a scuffle in which the victim got injured.