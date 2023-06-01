Attention Hajj-2023 pilgrims

Srinagar: The Hajj pilgrims of Srinagar have been directed to collect their passports and other relevant documents from Hajj House and the Hajj pilgrims of the remaining nine districts of Kashmir division have been directed to collect their passports and other material from their respective Deputy Commissioners’ offices.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that all the selected pilgrims of Hajj-2023 who belong to Kashmir division except Srinagar have been directed to collect their passports and other material from their respective Deputy Commissioner's office from Saturday, June 3, 2023, during working hours on production of State Hajj Dues Payment Slip (J&K Bank slip) and passport receipt.

The official spokesman said that the Hajj pilgrims of district Srinagar have been directed to collect their passports and other material from Hajj House Bemina, Srinagar from Saturday, June 3, 2023 to Monday, June 5, 2023, during working hours on the production of the relevant documents.