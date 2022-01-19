ATV rally, Ski show held at Doodhpathri

Budgam: In a bid to promote Doodhpathri as a winter tourism destination, the Director Tourism G N Itoo and Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today inaugurated a first of its kind of 'All Terrain Vehicle' (ATV) rally from TRC up to Parhaiz Maidaan at Doodhpathri in Budgam.
On the occasion, a Snow Ski show was also held in which well trained skiers demonstrated their skills.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism said that Doodhpathri is being given special focus to be developed as best Winter Tourism spot, where activities like snow ski, snow- boarding, snow cycling, ATVs facility and other snow related activities shall be held every winter.
He said that holding such activities shall not only promote the tourist footfall, but also these facilities will create employment resources for the locals.
The Director said that promotion of this destination would also facilitate hand holding of local youth who can participate and under capacity building earn their livelihood.
Emphasizing on the promotion of Doodhpathri, the Director said that it has huge potential to be developed as good as Gulmarg and Pahalgam. “Today’s event will be game changer for this destination as up to now tourists here used to get only pony ride, but from now onwards there are other activities they can participate and enjoy,” said Director.
He said that a full- fledged snow sports equipments facility shall remain available for the tourists. He called for holding basic ski courses for students, tourists and other locals to promote footfall to Doodhpathri during winter months.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam said that the Budgam has huge potential for tourism and Doodhpathri, Yousmarg and Tosamaidan destinations can be developed as best winter tourism spots.
He said the need is to tap the tourism potential with providing all basic facilities to the tourists. The DC said that this is for the first time that road was made through up to Doodhpathri during winter season.
He said that District administration shall provide all support to the Tourism department in developing and promoting tourism at Doodhpathri and other tourism spots in Budgam.
The DC said that a comprehensive tourism plan shall be devised and implemented under which all facilities shall be provided to the tourists for promotion of Doodhpathri.