ATV rally, Ski show held at Doodhpathri

Budgam: In a bid to promote Doodhpathri as a winter tourism destination, the Director Tourism G N Itoo and Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today inaugurated a first of its kind of 'All Terrain Vehicle' (ATV) rally from TRC up to Parhaiz Maidaan at Doodhpathri in Budgam.

On the occasion, a Snow Ski show was also held in which well trained skiers demonstrated their skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism said that Doodhpathri is being given special focus to be developed as best Winter Tourism spot, where activities like snow ski, snow- boarding, snow cycling, ATVs facility and other snow related activities shall be held every winter.