Authorities assess damages in flash floods in Kupwara

Kupwara: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan Wednesday afternoon conducted an emergency tour of the flood-affected Zurhama area of Kupwara to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation.

The DDC, accompanied by Tehsildar Trehgam and local PRIs paid a visit to flood-affected Gujjarpatti Zurhama and inspected Zurhama- Jumgund road where a portion of the road was washed-off due to flash floods.

She visited Mir Mohalla and Chohan Mohalla where some culverts connecting local habitations were damaged by flash floods. DC asked locals to take precautionary measures and avoid venturing close to nallahas and stressed upon the concerned departments to stay vigilant in case of any eventuality.

Pertinent to mention that the flash floods triggered by cloud bursts and heavy rains have caused damage to KPDCL, Jal Shakti infrastructure, Culverts and a stretch of Zurhama-Jumgund road.