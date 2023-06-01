Authorities crack whip on illegal extraction of minerals in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The authorities in Ganderbal have intensified their efforts against those involved in the illegal extraction of minerals from nallah Sindh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and seized several vehicles, and arrested many people in this regard.
The Geology and Mining Department with the assistance of police has been carrying out raids in various locations of the district to curb illegal extraction of minor minerals, officials said. According to the locals, the unabated extraction of "raw materials along the nallah Sindh has taken the sheen off pristine nallah here in the Ganderbal district."
As per the official data, Police along with the Geology and Mining department have seized several vehicles including Tippers, JCB and Tractors for illegal transportation of raw materials besides over a dozen persons have been arrested in this regard.
" Ganderbal Police continues its stringent action against the persons involved in illegal extraction/practice of minerals including Sand, Bajri, Boulders and its further un-authorised transportation within the District," a police official said.
He said on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, special Police teams were constituted, led by SHOs and DOs of Police stations and Police Posts of Ganderbal under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan and DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Gh Hassan to check the menace of illegal mining in the district. In the course of action, 14 persons were arrested and 13 Tippers, 1 Tractor was seized on the spot during the month of May. These vehicles were loaded with illegally extracted "Bajri/Sand and Boulders from Nallah Sindh Ganderbal."
" In this regard, case FIR Nos 12, 14, 27, 02, 120, 131, 28 & 54 of 2023 IPC, under relevant sections of law stand registered at Police stations Safapora, Lar, Sonamarg, Ganderbal, Kheerbawani and Kangan respectively and investigations have been taken up," a police official said.
Moreover, during the joint course of action by Ganderbal Police alongwith Geology and Mining Department under the supervision of District Mineral Officer Ganderbal raided at different locations in the district and seized 11 Tippers, 21 Tractors, 1 Dumper, and 1 Tata-Mobile and recovered fine from them on the spot. "From time to time, Ganderbal Police have repeatedly issued strict warnings to the persons who are involved in the illegal practice of mining. We again request them to refrain from this illegal practice, otherwise, strict action under law against the culprits shall continue in future also" the official said.