Authorities crack whip on illegal extraction of minerals in Ganderbal

As per the official data, Police along with the Geology and Mining department have seized several vehicles including Tippers, JCB and Tractors for illegal transportation of raw materials besides over a dozen persons have been arrested in this regard.

" Ganderbal Police continues its stringent action against the persons involved in illegal extraction/practice of minerals including Sand, Bajri, Boulders and its further un-authorised transportation within the District," a police official said.

He said on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, special Police teams were constituted, led by SHOs and DOs of Police stations and Police Posts of Ganderbal under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan and DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Gh Hassan to check the menace of illegal mining in the district. In the course of action, 14 persons were arrested and 13 Tippers, 1 Tractor was seized on the spot during the month of May. These vehicles were loaded with illegally extracted "Bajri/Sand and Boulders from Nallah Sindh Ganderbal."