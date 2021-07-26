Authorities plunging Burzahama locals into unending perturbation: Alam
Srinagar: Former legislator Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Monday said that authorities are inventing new methods to hound the common masses living around Burzahama and its peripheries.
As per the statement issued to Kashmir News Service, Alam said that there are mounting complaints coming from the locals ruing the highhandedness of the authorities over creating unnecessary hurdles in even minor repairs of their houses and horrifying them over petty issues.
He said that such a trend has exposed masses to extreme hardships while the government itself has no logic behind such erratic and bizarre decisions. He said that people from scores of areas around Burzahama have their houses in dilapidated condition and require immediate repairs. However, the concerned authorities are not allowing them a safe living, compelling them to reside in unsafe dwellings and exposing their families to grave risks.
Alam added that on the other hand, LAWDA is harassing the local masses even in those areas which are not even remotely connected to Dal Lake and its allied water bodies. “We all yearn for the safety of this world famed water body but harassing masses on name for their no fault is frivolous and unacceptable. Such measures provide a semblance of autocracy with illogical, unsubstantiated and unfounded measures calling shots,” Alam said while urging the government to take corrective measures and allow the inhabitants of Burzahama and other areas to live sans the hardships. KNS