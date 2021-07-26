Authorities plunging Burzahama locals into unending perturbation: Alam

Srinagar: Former legislator Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Monday said that authorities are inventing new methods to hound the common masses living around Burzahama and its peripheries.

As per the statement issued to Kashmir News Service, Alam said that there are mounting complaints coming from the locals ruing the highhandedness of the authorities over creating unnecessary hurdles in even minor repairs of their houses and horrifying them over petty issues.

He said that such a trend has exposed masses to extreme hardships while the government itself has no logic behind such erratic and bizarre decisions. He said that people from scores of areas around Burzahama have their houses in dilapidated condition and require immediate repairs. However, the concerned authorities are not allowing them a safe living, compelling them to reside in unsafe dwellings and exposing their families to grave risks.