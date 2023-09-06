Authorities start work to upgrade DC Office Complex in Budgam

Budgam: In a significant step towards enhancing administrative efficiency and public service delivery, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today initiated the modernization and upgradation works of DC Office Complex, Budgam under the larger ‘Beautifying Budgam Town Initiative’ launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha a few days back.

The initiative aims to accelerate infrastructural development and aesthetic beautification of Budgam town. This step towards modernization of the DC Office complex is set to bring about a positive transformation in the working environment and service delivery to the citizens of the district.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC emphasized the importance of creating a conducive and efficient workspace. The upgraded office complex is expected to enhance productivity and accessibility while also catering to the evolving need for infrastructural development in Budgam.