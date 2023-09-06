Authorities start work to upgrade DC Office Complex in Budgam

Budgam: In a significant step towards enhancing administrative efficiency and public service delivery, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today initiated the modernization and upgradation works of DC Office Complex, Budgam under the larger ‘Beautifying Budgam Town Initiative’ launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha a few days back.
The initiative aims to accelerate infrastructural development and aesthetic beautification of Budgam town. This step towards modernization of the DC Office complex is set to bring about a positive transformation in the working environment and service delivery to the citizens of the district.
Speaking on this occasion, the DC emphasized the importance of creating a conducive and efficient workspace. The upgraded office complex is expected to enhance productivity and accessibility while also catering to the evolving need for infrastructural development in Budgam.
He said this renovation project is a testament to the commitment of the District Administration towards providing an efficient and welcoming space for both employees and the public.
He said this upgradation work aims to provide an environment that is conducive to streamline administrative processes, ultimately benefiting the people of Budgam.
Further, the DC said that the District Administration Budgam is sincerely committed to continually improving its facilities, be it beautification of Budgam town, installation of street lights and upgradation of other services, and today modernisation and beautification of DC Office complex, for overall betterment of people of Budgam.
The DC also said that many more projects for infrastructural upgradation of Budgam will be initiated very shortly in the coming days.
Besides, ADDC Budgam, Dr. Akramullah Tak; ADC Budgam, Dr. Nasir; JD Planning Rafiq Ahmad, AC(D), AC(R), SDM Beerwah, Executive Engineer R&B , and other district officers and officials were also present on the occasion.