Authorities warn Govt teachers against private tuition

The School Education Department in its repeated circular instructions said that the practice of private coaching by government teachers became illegal in J&K under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which came into effect in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and provides for free and compulsory elementary education to children in the age group of 6-14 years.

An order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag, on Monday while cautioning teachers, masters, and lecturers of the district not to practice private tuition and coaching in any private institution or coaching centre directed the school heads to certify that none of their teachers or lecturers was unauthorisedly involved in private tuition.