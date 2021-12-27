Authorities warn Govt teachers against private tuition

Srinagar: The district education authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Monday ordered a blanket ban on private coaching by the government teachers at tuition centres.
The move comes days after the education authorities in Baramulla issued orders while imposing a ban on government teachers for practicing private tuition.
The School Education Department in its repeated circular instructions said that the practice of private coaching by government teachers became illegal in J&K under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which came into effect in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and provides for free and compulsory elementary education to children in the age group of 6-14 years.
An order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag, on Monday while cautioning teachers, masters, and lecturers of the district not to practice private tuition and coaching in any private institution or coaching centre directed the school heads to certify that none of their teachers or lecturers was unauthorisedly involved in private tuition.
“All the Heads of the Institutions and Zonal Education Officers are placed under strict instructions to furnish a clear-cut certificate to the effect that none of the teaching officials from his institution and zone is involved in any private coaching in any private coaching centre,” the order reads.
The Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) have been further instructed to make frequent visits to all private coaching centers to ensure that the prohibitory orders were strictly implemented on the ground.
The department has earlier warned the government teachers, masters, and lecturers for taking classes at private tuition centres saying that strict action would be taken against the officials involved.
“It amounts to serious violation of the Government Employees Service Conduct Rules which prohibits the practice of tuition or involvement in the private tutorial in any capacity by the government school teachers,” the department earlier said.
The School Education Department has already issued strict instructions to the proprietors of private coaching centres not to allow any government school teacher as their teaching faculty at the coaching centre.
“The registration of the coaching centre will be withdrawn or suspended with immediate effect and disciplinary action under the provisions of the law will be initiated against the management if any tuition centre hires government teachers as their faculty at the institute,” the government said in an order.