Autonomous status to GDC Baramulla: UGC team concludes 2-day inspection

Baramulla: A three-member team from the University Grants Commission (UGC) which was tasked with recommending autonomous status for Government Degree College (GDC) Boys Baramulla concluded its two-day visit on Saturday.

The team arrived at the college on Friday to conduct the inspection of the institution and submit its recommendations to UGC for granting autonomous status to the college, which is one of the oldest and historical academic institutions in the Valley.

The three member team was headed by Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar as its chairman while Principal Fergusson College Pune Dr. Ravindrasinh G. Pardeshi and under secretary UGC Vasudev Talreja were the members of the team.