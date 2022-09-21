Avail benefits of PDD amnesty scheme; MD JPDCL to domestic consumers

Jammu, Sep 21: Managing Director (MD) Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) Shiv Anant Tayal on Wednesday stated those who failed to avail amnesty scheme and “did not pay principal amount would invite penalty and legal action besides disconnection of power.”

While addressing a press conference here, Tayal exhorted all the domestic consumers of Jammu region to avail the benefit of amnesty scheme of JPDCL which would offer them a waiver of 100 percent interest or surcharge accumulated on outstanding bills ending March 2022.