Avoid disclosing identities of child victims: CWC to media outlets

Srinagar: The Child Welfare Committee(CWC) of Srinagar has taken a strong action against some media outlets for disclosing the identities of child victims on social media platforms.

CWC has requested the media fraternity (including all digital, print media association, social media influencers etc) not to disclose the identity of any child as it is an offence against children.

“Failing which, this Committee shall initiate action against the violator under the relevant sections of the Law of the land,”the official communique reads. The provision of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 prohibits disclosure of identity of children, which is also applicable in case of disclosure of identity of a deceased minor.