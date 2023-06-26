Avoid dumping hides, offal of sacrificial animals into water bodies: LC&MA

Srinagar: In view of Eid-ul-Adha, the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) today appealed to the general public to avoid throwing or dumping hides and offal of sacrificial animals in Dal Lake and other water bodies.
In a statement issued here, the authorities at LC&MA informed that on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha it has been observed that people throw or dump the hides and offal of such animals in Dal, Nigeen, Brari Nambal and other water bodies, thereby causing absolute choking of navigation channels.
Dal Lake is our collective asset that needs to be conserved and the same cannot be achieved without the active support and participation of the general public. In past years our water bodies at several points witnessed massive blockage due to dumping of animal hides and their offal. In respect of Dal Lake, the JK LCMA was necessitated to undertake a massive drive to remove animal hides in the past.
Being a stakeholder of water bodies, it is obligatory for all to avoid dumping of animal hides and their internal organs into water bodies, failing which a strict action as warranted under law shall be taken against violators. Also heavy fines will be realized against the violations.