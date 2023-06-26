Avoid dumping hides, offal of sacrificial animals into water bodies: LC&MA

Srinagar: In view of Eid-ul-Adha, the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) today appealed to the general public to avoid throwing or dumping hides and offal of sacrificial animals in Dal Lake and other water bodies.

In a statement issued here, the authorities at LC&MA informed that on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha it has been observed that people throw or dump the hides and offal of such animals in Dal, Nigeen, Brari Nambal and other water bodies, thereby causing absolute choking of navigation channels.