AWAAM KI AWAAZ| LG Manoj Sinha appreciates Kupwara boy’s suggestion for promotion of cycling in J&K

Srinagar: In his recent Radio Talk Show, Awaam ki Awaaz, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha appreciated the suggestion of a resident of Kupwara to introduce a dedicated bicycle lane to promote the use of cycles and encourage people to avoid traveling in car and other vehicles.
The LG has appreciated his suggestions proposed to the government for promoting the use of bicycles as a mode of transportation and in return the resident expressed his gratitude to him for considering his suggestion for the same. Aamir also praised the present dispensation for introducing the novel concept of Awaam ki Awaaz which provides a platform for a common citizen to vent out his concerns and suggestions for the welfare of the entire society.
Aamir had earlier presented a detailed outline for the promotion of bicycles in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He suggested that a dedicated lane should be introduced to promote the use of bicycles in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
Aamir, a Civil Service aspirant, is hopeful that his suggestion would be taken up by the present administration and will initiate a systematic process for the introduction of bicycles in the UT.
He claims that the bicycle is eco-friendly, affordable, less prone to accidents and will act as a substitute for physical exercise. He further said that it has many health benefits and will decrease the occurrence of lifestyle diseases which will in turn lower the economic burden on the health services.
He further said that the use of bicycles will lower the pollution level due to the increasing number of vehicles which would lower the use of fossil fuels and create a sustainable future for the coming generations.
Aamir says that the government should aim to build a network but can begin with a smaller pilot if necessary which can become a model and will be replicated elsewhere. He says that a permanent, comprehensive cycling network is vital in order for residents to treat cycling as transportation.