AWAAM KI AWAAZ| LG Manoj Sinha appreciates Kupwara boy’s suggestion for promotion of cycling in J&K

Srinagar: In his recent Radio Talk Show, Awaam ki Awaaz, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha appreciated the suggestion of a resident of Kupwara to introduce a dedicated bicycle lane to promote the use of cycles and encourage people to avoid traveling in car and other vehicles.

The LG has appreciated his suggestions proposed to the government for promoting the use of bicycles as a mode of transportation and in return the resident expressed his gratitude to him for considering his suggestion for the same. Aamir also praised the present dispensation for introducing the novel concept of Awaam ki Awaaz which provides a platform for a common citizen to vent out his concerns and suggestions for the welfare of the entire society.