'AWAAM KI AWAAZ' 108 Driver Mukesh thanks LG for effective grievance redressal through Radio talk show

Srinagar: An Ambulance (108) driver of District Hospital Samba, Mukesh Kumar has thanked the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for effective grievance redressal mechanism through the Radio Talk show 'Awaam ki Awaaz'.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha dedicated monthly Radio talk show to corona warriors who are at the forefront in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the Union Territory.

During the programme, LG Sinha also shared some of the inspiring stories of good Samaritans and saluted their spirit and dedication towards human service.

Mukesh Kumar, through the platform provided by 'Awaam ki Awaaz', had apprised Lieutenant Governor Sinha about some of his issues and problems.

"I was very excited about it and I am thankful to LG Manoj Sinha ji who gave me platform of Awaam Ki Awaaz to highlight my issues and problems. LG sahab assured me that my problem will be resolved soon and I am thankful to him that my problem was indeed solved very fast", Mukesh said very excitedly.

Mukesh further said that Awaam ki Awaaz is a unique and innovative grievance redressal platform of Lieutenant Governor and advised the public to use this platform to highlight their issues and grievances directly with the Lieutenant Governor of J&K. "I urge the public to use the platform of Awaam ki Awaaz and highlight their any kind of issues and problems directly with the Lieutenant Governor through this programme", Mukesh said.