Awaiting regularisation, RDD’s 172 CIC operators seek Parliamentary Standing Committee’s intervention

Srinagar: The 172 Community Information Centre (CIC) operators working in Rural Development Department (RDD) of J&K have sought intervention of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on RDD for their regularisation and hike in their salary.

In a memorandum submitted to Chairperson Parliamentary Standing Committee, Prataprao Jadhav, the CIC operators said that they were continuously working in RDD on contractual basis since 2004.

“All the codal formalities for our regularisation have been completed by the J&K government but unfortunately the regularisation orders are not issued for unknown reasons,” the memorandum reads.