Awam ki Awaaz | LG appreciates Kishtwar student’s plan for promotion of tourism

Srinagar: In his recent Radio Talk Show, Awam ki Awaaz, Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha commended the Kendriya Vidyalaya student, Priyanka Sharma for proposing a plan for promotion of tourism in the district.
The LG has appreciated his suggestions proposed to government for promoting Kishtwar as a major tourist destination and in return the girl expressed her gratitude to him for considering her roadmap for the same.
Priyanka had earlier presented a detailed outline of the tourism potential in this district and the gaps in the tourism infrastructure existing on ground. She is hopeful that her suggestions would go a long way in giving the required flip to the tourism industry in this remote district.
Priyanka claims that her district has immense tourism potential that, if tapped, would usher it into booming economy. She is also upbeat that it would simultaneously generate a lot of employment for the youth.
The student believes that due to its location Kishtwar has an advantage whereby various trekking routes diverge towards different directions and it can act as a base camp for different trekking expeditions.Among them she namesKishtwar- Atholi – Tyari – Ishtyari – Killar- Tandi- Manaliroute and Kishtwar- Dachhan - Marwah – Inshan – Choydraman – Aftee – Rekenwas – Sukhnai - Sai Nallah - ascent till GallolGali top (5182 m) – descent to Sheshnag lake onwards to Amarnath cave earlier used to be the ancient route for reaching Amarnath shrine from Kishtwar.
Priyanka further says that the district has several himalayan peaks of high altitude that could attract professional mountaineers. She proposes that these trekking spots need to be developed by the government by providing the requisite infrastructure like establishment of base camps for camping and trekking.
She suggests that trekking expeditions should be organizedto attract professional trekkers to these hidden places besides starting helicopter services to far off scenic places like Marwah, Machailand Bhuzas.