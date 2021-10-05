Awam ki Awaaz | LG appreciates Kishtwar student’s plan for promotion of tourism

Srinagar: In his recent Radio Talk Show, Awam ki Awaaz, Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha commended the Kendriya Vidyalaya student, Priyanka Sharma for proposing a plan for promotion of tourism in the district.

The LG has appreciated his suggestions proposed to government for promoting Kishtwar as a major tourist destination and in return the girl expressed her gratitude to him for considering her roadmap for the same.

Priyanka had earlier presented a detailed outline of the tourism potential in this district and the gaps in the tourism infrastructure existing on ground. She is hopeful that her suggestions would go a long way in giving the required flip to the tourism industry in this remote district.