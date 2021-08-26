Awam ki Awaaz LG appreciates views about education reforms
Srinagar: In the 5th episode of radio programme ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated the views presented by Sunil Kumar of tehsil Bhadarwah and Rishi Kumar of Doda regarding certain reforms in education sector.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG appreciated both for their concern about society and had assured them that their suggestions would be considered during the course of implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) here.
The LG highlighted in the radio programme that while chairing the review meeting of education department he had directed for constituting district level committees for assessing performance, invoking scientific temper and working as per the NEP.
He had directed the School Education Department for taking action on these suggestions.
The LG has even mentioned that many initiatives had been taken to devise syllabi as per the NEP along with continuous training and capacity building of educators. Earlier, Sunil Kumar had suggested inclusion of Tourism and Mass Communication subjects at the senior secondary level besides introduction of CBSE syllabus in schools.
Sunil had suggested cooking of Mid-Day Meals for school children through Anganwadi centres to lessen burden on school staff. He also proposed PRT, TGT, PGT pattern of teacher recruitment and departmental examination for making promotions in education department.
While Rishi Kumar suggests that in order to decrease dropout rate in schools recreational activities for students should be held daily in schools. He had made out that time-to-time counselling of parents was required to make them realise the importance of education of their children.
Rishi also advocated that examination for class V, VI and VII should be conducted by concerned schools instead of DIET so that students do not have to travel long distances for appearing in examinations.
Rishi also said that no detention policy at secondary level should be done away with exploration of remedial classes for the weak students to ensure quality learning by them.
He suggests that instead of upgrading schools from secondary to higher secondary level, hostel facility be provided in the already existing nearby higher secondary schools for giving students uniform learning opportunities across J&K.
Both said that they were thankful to the LG for considering their suggestions and mentioning their names in the 5th episode of ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’. They also expressed gratitude to the LG for considering various suggestions of people and his concern for making improvements in the existing system for the betterment of the citizens of J&K.