Awam ki Awaaz LG appreciates views about education reforms

Srinagar: In the 5th episode of radio programme ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated the views presented by Sunil Kumar of tehsil Bhadarwah and Rishi Kumar of Doda regarding certain reforms in education sector.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG appreciated both for their concern about society and had assured them that their suggestions would be considered during the course of implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) here.

The LG highlighted in the radio programme that while chairing the review meeting of education department he had directed for constituting district level committees for assessing performance, invoking scientific temper and working as per the NEP.