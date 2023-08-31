Award ceremony organised in Pulwama

Pulwama: A function related to the Nida-e-Kashmir Literary Award 2023 was held today in Pulwama.

The annual ceremony was held today in Pulwama at Sky Lark Institute of Paramedical Sciences Pulwama. Chief Education Officer Pulwama Abdul Qayoom Nadvi participated as a special guest.

Senior journalist and executive editor of Kashmir Uzma Riaz Malik, Chairman of Ehsan Foundation Rahi Riaz and well-known poet and writer of the valley Parvez Manus were present in the presidency.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed to encourage people associated with literature, journalism and medicine.

During the ceremony, awards were distributed to encourage journalists, writers and people associated with the field of medicine. In this regard, sub-editor of Kashmir Uzma Shawkat Hamid, Syed Ejaz, Mushtaqul Islam, social worker Abdul Majeed Ghamgin who has donated 201 points of blood so far, doctors, poets and local journalist were also awarded.