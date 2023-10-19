Awareness camp on Sakhi Club organised

Ganderbal: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, the One Stop Centre (OSC) team organised a camp here to raise awareness about the Sakhi Club and encourage voluntary participation among the community members.

The awareness camp was held at two Aanganwadi centres located in Sheikh Mohalla and Manzpora, within the Block Wakura of Ganderbal district.

The primary aim of this event was to introduce the community members, including the workers, helpers, and mothers of the Aanganwadi beneficiaries, to the concept of the Sakhi Club.

The participants at the event were provided with comprehensive information about the Sakhi Club. The club’s purpose, objectives, and the role it plays in supporting and empowering women in the community were explained in detail.