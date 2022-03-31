Awareness-cum-plantation drive held at SKUAST

Srinagar: A one-day awareness cum plantation drive was conducted at Faculty of Forestry SKUAST-K in collaboration with Rahim Greens.

In the event, besides students of Faculty of Forestry, the students of Green Valley Educational Institute also participated.

The program was conducted at Multipurpose hall, Faculty of Forestry in which Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof. Sajad Ahmad Gangoo highlighted the importance of forests. He gave a detailed account of medicinal and aromatic plants present in the Valley and “how fast we are losing these species due to our negligence and greediness.” On the occasion, Dr GM Bhat, (Organizing Secretary) threw light on the importance of forests and how the trees are responsible “for our life, because without oxygen life is impossible on earth.”