Awareness-cum-plantation drive held at SKUAST

Srinagar: A one-day awareness cum plantation drive was conducted at Faculty of Forestry SKUAST-K in collaboration with Rahim Greens.
In the event, besides students of Faculty of Forestry, the students of Green Valley Educational Institute also participated.
The program was conducted at Multipurpose hall, Faculty of Forestry in which Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof. Sajad Ahmad Gangoo highlighted the importance of forests. He gave a detailed account of medicinal and aromatic plants present in the Valley and “how fast we are losing these species due to our negligence and greediness.” On the occasion, Dr GM Bhat, (Organizing Secretary) threw light on the importance of forests and how the trees are responsible “for our life, because without oxygen life is impossible on earth.”
Dr Javaid A Mugloo (Co-organizing Secretary) said that besides “plantations of our coniferous species, we also plant wild fruit trees in our campus and distribute them among farmers, which are very important for the food of our wildlife.”
“The main reason for man-animal conflict is shortage of food material in our forests. “
CEO of Rahim Greens, Abdul Hamid, said that “we have a target of one million plants to be planted in the near future, and we are collaborating with the educational institutions, Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-K is the main collaborator in this mission.”